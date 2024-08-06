Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.40 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWKS

Thoughtworks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 846,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 564,141 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 444,712 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.