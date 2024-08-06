Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWKS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of TWKS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,962. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 49.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

