ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDUP. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday.

TDUP traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 2,789,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,257. 34.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

