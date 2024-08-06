ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,120. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.79. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,519 shares of company stock worth $1,312,257. 34.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Read Our Latest Report on TDUP

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.