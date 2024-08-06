ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 236.74% from the company’s previous close.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

ThredUp Stock Performance

TDUP traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 2,742,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.79. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $93,657.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at $438,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $93,657.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in ThredUp by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 77,415 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in ThredUp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

