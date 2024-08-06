ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

ThredUp Price Performance

ThredUp stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.79. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,302.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,302.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,519 shares of company stock worth $1,312,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

