ThredUp’s (TDUP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 989,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $492,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ThredUp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 136.2% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 217,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 125,465 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 84,248 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ThredUp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

