Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URBN opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

