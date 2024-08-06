Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4,233.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $46.61. 20,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,139. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

