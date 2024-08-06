Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 77,354 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVgo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGO. UBS Group began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on EVgo from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVGO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 436,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVgo Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.