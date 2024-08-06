Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 9,952 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

SFL Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.66. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter.

SFL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

SFL Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also

