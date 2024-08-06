Tidal Investments LLC Buys 282 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $109.72.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

