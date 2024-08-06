Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,961,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 224,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $223.64 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.49 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.46.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

