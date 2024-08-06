Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 206.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,049,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,314 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,732,000 after acquiring an additional 527,897 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,191,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARA opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

