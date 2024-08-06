Tidal Investments LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.03. 128,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.75 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,040 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,992 shares of company stock valued at $47,338,797. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

