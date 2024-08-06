Tidal Investments LLC Has $802,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.