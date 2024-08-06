Tidal Investments LLC Has $825,000 Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.