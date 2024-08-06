Tidal Investments LLC Increases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 292.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. 338,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,194. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

