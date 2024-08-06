Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $50.63.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.