Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 508,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $29,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

