Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 85,923 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,923 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 29.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

