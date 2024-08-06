Tidal Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth $51,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Flex by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 944,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Flex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after buying an additional 624,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 574,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,543 shares of company stock valued at $25,167,991 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

