Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Chart Industries Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

