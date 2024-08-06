Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.