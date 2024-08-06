Tidal Investments LLC Sells 9,595 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,971,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 972,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 858,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after buying an additional 352,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

