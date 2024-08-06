Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in H&R Block by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in H&R Block by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. 46,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,230. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

