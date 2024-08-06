Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $16,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 171,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Toast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Toast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Toast by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

