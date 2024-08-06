Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.92

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.92 and traded as high as C$79.78. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$78.65, with a volume of 7,482,385 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.97.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$76.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.