Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 28,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 73,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,307. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

