Traders Buy High Volume of Lemonade Put Options (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,923 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average daily volume of 8,017 put options.

Lemonade Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.78. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Further Reading

