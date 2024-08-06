Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 22,952 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average volume of 16,161 call options.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
URA stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
