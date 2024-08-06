Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,452 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average volume of 1,778 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 52,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 5.9 %

SDS opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.