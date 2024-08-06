Traders Purchase Large Volume of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Put Options (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,128 put options on the company. This is an increase of 755% compared to the typical daily volume of 600 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

