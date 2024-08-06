Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXRGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,590 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,308% compared to the typical daily volume of 468 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 104,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTXR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 1,086,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

