Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,590 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,308% compared to the typical daily volume of 468 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CTXR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 1,086,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.07.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
