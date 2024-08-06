Traders Purchase Large Volume of Valley National Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 30,050 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 372% compared to the average daily volume of 6,369 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

VLY opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

