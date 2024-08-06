TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $32.62-33.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $33.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87-7.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG traded up $49.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,258.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,004. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,287.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,233.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

