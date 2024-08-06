TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of THS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 28,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,480. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

