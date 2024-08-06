TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 44,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,525. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THS

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.