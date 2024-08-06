TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,749. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 0.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4,045.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 6,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

