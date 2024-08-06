Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $17,937,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 25.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,770. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

