Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble updated its Q3 guidance to $0.58-0.64 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Trimble Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,831. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.