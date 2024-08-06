Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.14 million. Trimble also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Trimble Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. 690,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,823. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

