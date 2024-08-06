Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $3.10. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 65,226 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech plc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

