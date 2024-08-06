Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Trisura Group

Trisura Group stock opened at C$43.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 63.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. Also, Director Robert Edward Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, with a total value of C$126,330.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.