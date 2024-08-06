TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 465,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, June 17th.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

