TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue Stock Down 23.8 %

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 457,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,318. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

