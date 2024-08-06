Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. Trupanion has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $183,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

