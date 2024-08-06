Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trupanion Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ TRUP opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. Trupanion has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $183,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Trupanion
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trupanion
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.