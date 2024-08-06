Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

TSN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. 1,322,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

