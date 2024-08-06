Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 884,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

