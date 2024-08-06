Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 833,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,615. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,084 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.